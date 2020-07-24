DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is in the process of preparing in many ways for the reopening of schools when students return on Aug. 14.
The DuBois Area School Board approved the Health and Safety Plan at Thursday's meeting. There will be four options for families for instructional delivery; distance learning; a blended version of options one and two; and DASD Virtual Academy.
Superintendent Wendy Benton and Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson addressed ways the district has been preparing for reopening.
Face coverings - School staff and visitors
- Face coverings, such as masks or face shields, must be worn by all non-students, both staff and visitors (including parents and guardians), while on school property, including during student drop-off and pick up if entering the building.
- Individuals must wear a face covering (mask or face shield) unless they have a medical or mental health condition or disability, documented in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, that precludes the wearing of a face covering in school.
- Teach and reinforce use of face coverings among all staff.
- Face coverings may be removed to eat or drink during breaks and lunch periods; however, at those times, social distancing must be practiced.
- Staff are not required to wear a face covering in situations where wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition to operate equipment or execute a task.
Protective face coverings - Students
- All students must wear a face covering (cloth mask or face shield) that covers their nose and mouth inside the school and while outside when physically distancing is not feasible; unless they have a medical or mental health condition or disability, documented in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or IDEA, that precludes the wearing of a face covering in school. Accommodations for such students should be made in partnership with the student’s health care provider, school nurse, and IEP/504 team.
- Teach students and families how to properly wear a face covering (cover nose and mouth), to maintain hand hygiene when removing the face covering for meals and physical activity, and how to replace and maintain (washing regularly) a cloth face covering.
- Breaks from face coverings will be provided throughout the day. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet during these face covering breaks. Schools may allow students to remove face coverings when students are:
- Eating or drinking when spaced at least 6 feet apart;
- Seated at desks or assigned workspaces at least 6 feet apart;
- Engaged in any activity at least 6 feet apart (e.g., face covering breaks, recess, etc.); or
- When wearing a face covering creates an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.
Building preparations
- Implemented new swipe card systems to reduce key usage
- Increased ventilation and replacement of air filters district-wide
- Completed the high school E-wing project to improve crawl space ventilation
- Deep cleaned all school buildings
- Rearranged and prioritized space within classrooms
- Developed schedules to include adequate social distancing to provide breaks from wearing masks
- Expanded procedures to limit class changes, locker visits and hallway traffic
- Established procedures to encourage outdoor instruction
- Began the process of removing carpet throughout the District and replacing those areas with easy to clean laminate flooring
- Significantly enhanced instructional technology for students and instructional staff
- Secured technology coaches to continue to provide support and professional development to teachers for online teaching and learning
- Acquired cleaning products, cleaning supplies and PPE recommended by the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19 including 28 Victory Sprayers
Adult/Staff interaction
- With regard to adult/staff interaction, the plan is as follows:
- Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other adults to the maximum extent feasible.
- Maintain at least 6 feet from students, whenever possible and when not disruptive to the educational process.
- Hold group meetings such as parent-teacher conferences, staff meetings, and curriculum planning virtually.
- Implement strategies to increase adult-adult physical distance in time and space, such as staggered drop-offs and pickups, and outside drop-offs and pickups when weather allows. Discourage parents from entering the school building.
- Use physical barriers in reception areas and employee workspaces where the environment does not accommodate physical distancing.
- Discourage congregating in shared spaces, such as staff lounge areas.
Hallways
For hallways, the district plans to:
- Create one-way traffic patterns in hallways.
- Place physical guides, such as tape, on floors or sidewalks to create one-way routes.
- Stagger class times to limit numbers of students in hallways at any time.
- Assign lockers by cohort and limit locker visits.
- Each student’s belongings will be kept separate from others. The use of individual school supplies will be strongly encouraged.
- When feasible, keep students in the classroom and rotate teachers instead.
Outdoor Playground Spaces
- Place students in cohorts and limit the size of groups using the playground at any one time.
- Reinforce physical distancing during playground play to the extent feasible.
- Have students and staff wash their hands or use hand-sanitizer before and after being on the playground.
- Encourage children to dress appropriately for outdoor recess, wellness and physical education.
Teach and model proper hygiene
The district is planning to teach and model proper hygiene as follows:
- When handwashing, individuals should use soap and water to wash all surfaces of their hands for at least 20 seconds, wait for a visible lather, rinse thoroughly, and dry with a disposable towel.
- Teach and reinforce washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes among students and staff.
- Make hand sanitizer available in common areas, hallways or in classrooms, or in all three, where sinks for handwashing are not available.
- Regular cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces and objects within the school and on district provided transportation.