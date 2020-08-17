DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton outlined the new state guidance and implications for reopening school at Thursday’s meeting.
On Monday, two weeks before the district’s official start to the district’s 2020-21 school year on Aug. 24, the Pennsylvania Department of Education in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health released new guidance for reopening that specifically focuses on recommendations for determining K-12 instructional models during the pandemic.
“This news was rather alarming and incredibly discouraging for us as we had already approved our plan and had fully intended to reopen our schools,” said Benton.
Benton said she released a call to families on Tuesday after calling every school board member individually to discuss the implications of the new guidance.
“I wanted to provide as much notice to families that we could be shifting gears as soon as possible,” said Benton. “Within my phone call to families, I tried to provide a little bit of an overview and informed families where they could reference this new guidance if they chose to do so.”
In addition to the guidance, the state has released a COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard that rates all 62 counties in the state in three tiers — low, moderate and substantial.
The tiers are based off of two criteria — new COVID-19 case incidence rate per 100,000 residents (based on seven-day average) and percent positivity rates per diagnostic testing.
The criteria combine to give a transmission rate for the counties.
Based upon the provided statistics, Clearfield County has exceeded its threshold to open the district for full in-person instruction, Benton said. As a result, it is necessary for the district to transition to a blended approach where students who planned to return for in-person instruction would attend school in-person every other day.
Students who selected the distance learning options or the Virtual Academy option may still continue as planned, said Benton.
Based upon this information, parents who would like to change the learning option they previously selected for their child are asked to contact their child’s school.
Both Benton and the school board expressed their frustration and disappointment with this new information, as well as the timing of this announcement.
Benton stated that the administrative team is also actively transitioning to the plans that were originally developed in the event that this region would be moved back to yellow from green. Preliminary information can be found within the district’s health and safety plan as well as the July 23 board presentation. A copy of Thursday’s presentation is also expected to be provided to parents and additional details will be forthcoming.
While this new announcement is not what any of the district’s officials had hoped for, Benton said, the district remains committed to providing the best educational services for the students in the community.
She also stated that the district will continue to monitor the statistics for Clearfield County and make assessments accordingly.