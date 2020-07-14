DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District administrators discussed with the board of directors recently the state graduation requirements and how they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
In May, the state released information about the mandated graduation that take effect starting with the class of 2022, said Director of Curriculum/Instruction and Assessment Anne Young.
Students have five options for meeting the graduation requirements, she said.
Those options include Keystone Proficiency Pathway, the Keystone Composite Pathway, the Alternate Assessment Pathway, the Evidence-Based Pathway, or the CTE Pathway for career and technical education concentrators like Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville.
Of the five options, students have four options while they are attending DuBois Area High School. They include:
- Option one is they must score proficient or advanced on each Keystone Exam.
- Option two, they must earn a composite score of 4452 on all three Keystone exams.
- Option three is if they don’t pass the Keystone or they don’t take the Keystone, they have to pass a lab course that aligns with the Keystone Exams and complete an alternate pathway option for each exam.
- Finally, the fourth option, the Evidence-Based Pathway, is students must once again, complete a lab course for each academic content area associated with each Keystone exam and complete three Evidence-Based Pathway options as outlined in numbers one through six.
The most streamlined options are the first two, which is why they’re the shortest, said Young.
“And that is why, because we didn’t have the Keystone Exams and we still have to have the graduation pathways, that’s why we have to figure out what are we going to do with this,” said Young. “We talked about freshmen, sophomores, and juniors. They don’t have to, but the most direct pathway is to pass the Keystone Exam. So we have to have a plan for what do we do with the kids who would have taken it in May, but didn’t get to take it in May.”
A makeup exam for the Keystone may be given in September or January, said Young.
“It’s an option for the kids. They don’t have to take it, it’s up to them. And we have some plans for how we’ll communicate that out to them,” she said.
High school Principal Brian Weible said the administration planned to create a video to share with families that explains the students’ options.
In the fall, Young said the district will provide some time for students and their parents to select the pathway with which they want to graduate.
For example, in that Alternate Pathway option, there are some students who already meet the three requirements. If they took the PSATs plus two Keystones, some of them have already met that, so they may opt out or they may choose to take that assessment, said Young.
“Through the individual meetings with the school counselor, students and parents will get to select the Keystone pathway that they want to graduate in,” she said.