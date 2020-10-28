DuBOIS — In-person instruction five days a week for secondary students was approved by the DuBois Area School Board at a special meeting Tuesday. Students who want to continue distance learning may continue with that learning option.
In an 8-1 vote, directors approved in-person instruction five days a week as follows:
- DuBois Area Middle School students in grades five and six, effective Monday, Nov. 2
- DuBois Area High School students in grades nine through 12, effective Nov. 2
- Middle school students in grades seven and eight, effective Monday, Nov. 9
The proposal was approved by Larry Salone, Dustan Dodd, Albert Varacallo III, Gil Barker, Jeffrey Madinger Sr., Sam Armagost, Mark Gilga and Robert Wachob, while David Schwab voted against it.
Students at the middle school in need of intervention were identified and invited to return five days a week Oct. 12-16, said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“The week of Oct. 19 to the present, we have had a gradual return of students in need at the middle school, and that has been going well, but that’s a very controlled return of students,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Elementary students returned to in-person five days a week instruction on Oct. 19.
“I certainly understand individuals that are concerned and we will continue to monitor this very closely,” said Benton after the vote. “We will quarantine accordingly, even when there’s mixed messages from the state department (of health) and the local department, we will err on the side of caution and do everything that we can to keep everyone safe.”
Benton stressed that this is a “shared responsibility” and noted that quarantine fatigue is real.
“We’re seeing it happen,” said Benton. “Within our school we have a controlled environment. But outside of our school we’re seeing more and more individuals getting complacent with — wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance. I think that after eight months, people have had enough. And they’re just getting too relaxed. I think that’s why we are seeing some of these cases increasing. COVID is in our community and we have to protect ourselves. We have to protect each other. No one likes this everyone is tired of it but it is a shared responsibility for us to be able to keep our kids in our schools.”
Wachob said that it’s important the district reminds parents to check their child’s temperature every morning and check for all of the COVID symptoms.
“It’s not that we don’t believe it’s dangerous, we’re getting tired of it and we start to get lax,” said Wachob. “I would bet there are many parents who were very diligent about temperature checking when we first started but now maybe it’s now every other day. We need to really encourage them to stay on top of it so that this is the right decision. We can’t do it without them.”
“Absolutely,” said Benton. “It is a shared responsibility and we need every person to do their part. We have to take it seriously for the sake of the children and our community and our staff, and our entire school community. We have to take care of each other.”