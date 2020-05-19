SYKESVILLE — Ashley Kister has been preparing for participation in the Senior Showcase at DuBois Area High School since the 10th grade, and thought all her work would be for nothing when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and senior events were canceled.
Kister has been creating art seriously for about five years, and started planning for her chance at the Senior Showcase two years ago.
“The Senior Showcase was important because the that’s my one talent and I just want to showcase my talent,” Kister said.
She said art has been her main focus through high school. Most of her art is acrylic paintings with varying subjects. Kister said she has a lot of wild animal paintings, and lately has been inspired by other artists. Most recently, she has been practicing painter Bettie Felder’s style.
She said the Senior Showcase is open to any senior who wants to participate. They are given their own spot to put all their best work together for people to see and ask them questions about.
“I like the experimentation and I like to express my feelings and everything in paint,” Kister explained.
Kister is planning to go to dog grooming school after she graduates. She is also planning to begin tattooing on the side, and started practicing this in September.