”There is only one happiness in life: to love and be loved.” — George Sand
DuBOIS — “How true,” said DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton after reciting that famous quote by French novelist George Sand. And love, she said, is what students shared with residents of the DuBois Nursing Home.
Becky Yasick of the DuBois Nursing Home recently informed the district that residents were making Valentine’s Day boxes and would greatly appreciate some valentines from students, said Benton.
“She explained that many of the residents have had limited or restricted visits with their loved ones due to COVID mitigation strategies and they are really missing the interaction,” said Benton.
When Benton shared the request with the DASD team, she said she was hoping for about 200 valentines. Benton was elated when she actually received more than 2,000 valentines to brighten the days of the seniors.
The valentines and treats, which were delivered by Benton on Friday, really means a lot to the residents, said DuBois Continuum of Care Community Executive Director Lori Jamison. Because there were so many, Jamison said she would also share some with the residents of the DuBois Village.
“We have not been able to have church services and all of those things,” said Jamison. “So this is just what gives them that extra lift.”
After receiving the valentines, Jamison said there were “big smiles” and “lots of giggles” from the residents.
“In addition to balancing in-person and distance learning with state assessments on the horizon, many teachers took time out of their schedules to teach compassion and to spread some kindness,” said Benton. “The heartfelt messages from the students and staff will undoubtedly fill the residents’ hearts with love this Valentine’s Day.”
In addition to the traditional style of valentine, the students wrote letters full of “hope and encouragement,” said Benton.
“Some of my favorite suggestions were to ‘dance more,’ ‘never give up hope of a brighter tomorrow’ and to ‘remember you’re valentastic,’” said Benton. “Other students encouraged the residents to not be scared and that everything would be better soon. I love the compassion our students have for others in need.”
Benton said other students made valentine placemats for the dining areas with creative illustrations and funny jokes such as:
- What do you call a small valentine? A valen-teeny.
- What did the paperclip say to the magnet? I find you very attractive.
Some students drew pictures to accompany their valentines, said Benton, noting that one valentine has a picture of a volcano that says, “I lava you!”
“Students and staff made individual treat bags and some even made some decorations for the residents — they are precious,” said Benton. “Watching the valentines pour into my office and having the opportunity to present them to the residents was the highlight of my week. Our school family recognizes how much the residents have given to our community; our valentines are a simple way to spread kindness, joy and appreciation for the path they have paved for us. Thank you to my amazing team and to the staff and residents of the DuBois Nursing Home that have filled our hearts with happiness this Valentine’s Day.”