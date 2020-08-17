DuBOIS — A description of the blended hybrid learning model for the DuBois Area School District was explained at Thursday’s board meeting.
“The premise behind this is that we have to reduce our student enrollment so that the number of students within every classroom is cut in half,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
In order to do so, the district has two teams, which was outlined in the health and safety plan approved a month ago.
“This is what we would have done if our county had to move into the yellow phase, which I guess they’re no longer using the color codes, but regardless, this is what we had already spelled out,” she said.
The district has two teams in order to split its student enrollment in half — Team DuBois and Team Beavers. If a student’s last name begins with A to K, they are on Team DuBois, with a cohort of 1,794 students, or their last name begins with L to Z, they are on Team Beavers, with a cohort of 1,705 students.
Households or families with different last names may be concerned if their children were assigned to different teams. If that situation is relevant to parents and they would like their children to be attending school on the same day, they are asked to contact the child’s school as soon as possible to request a team change, she said.
For example, one week Team DuBois would be on remote learning Tuesday and Thursday and in person on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Week two, it would be remote learning Monday, Wednesday and Friday and in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. They alternate days; it’s every other day, she said.
Benton said the district has been preparing extensively with regard to technology resources and support for instructional staff.
“We are prepared to go one-to-one regarding technology for our students, and we have a Chromebook available for everyone,” said Benton, noting that Hotspot deployment is for students without internet access at home.
Important keys to remember, said Benton, is on days when students are participating in learning activities on campus, when they’re physically in schools, the districts usual method for making individual students present or absent must be followed. On days when students are learning off campus, their remote learning day, the district must consider both the data regarding student access to and the completion of assigned learning activities to determine whether an individual student was present or absent.
“This is very, very important for people to understand,” she said. “We have to keep up with instruction. We have to follow our board-approved curriculum.”
The state also has no intention of waiving any state assessments and graduation requirements are still in effect, Benton said.
“We need to be very cautious that we are preparing our students to demonstrate proficiency of grade level standards. And we need our students to attend school at the scheduled times and they need to complete their assignments,” said Benton.
Benton asked the community to do their part in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Clearfield County.
“We need to get our statistics under 10 for the cases, and we also have to have less than five for the percent positivity so that we can reduce the risk of the transmission rate, and we can get all of our kids that want to be back in school at this time back in school,” Benton said. “Just some suggestions, not that I need to review them because everyone is very well aware of them, but we need everyone to do their part.”