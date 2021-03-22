DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board work session, discussed the recent increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases at the middle and high schools.
Benton noted that she sent an email to parents and guardians last Thursday regarding how to monitor COVID-19 symptoms.
“And while we are experiencing a decrease in cases of COVID across the state, and even within our region, we are seeing an increase at both our middle school and our high school,” said Benton. “In working with the nurses and really talking with families, we’re finding that students who have confirmed cases are presenting very mild symptoms, which are commonly mistaken as a cold, but they are actually symptoms of COVID.”
While Benton acknowledged that the COVID-19 situation in the state is improving and a lot of restrictions are being lifted, she said COVID is definitely still in the area and everyone needs to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID.
“We’ve done exceptionally well,” Benton said. “We know how to do this. We know what we’re doing, and we just really need to stay strong.”
Benton said she understands that COVID fatigue is real, but she sent out the email to let parents know that the symptoms have been very mild in the beginning phases.
“We just want people to be extra cautious. And if your child is exhibiting any of those symptoms, if you would please keep your child home even as a precaution to see if their symptoms subside,” she said. “The child would be welcome to participate in our distance learning programs temporarily to ensure that they do not have COVID. So we just need everyone’s support to continue to be able to keep our schools open.”
The DuBois Area High School was temporary closed on March 17, 18 and 19 for cleaning after the seventh confirmed case was within the threshold as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The high school was scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction today (Monday).
On March 12, the DuBois Area Middle School was closed after being informed of its eighth confirmed case of COVID-19 within a rolling 14-day window. It reopened for in-person instruction on March 15.