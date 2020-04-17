DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton says she is very proud of the district’s response to the implementation of online learning throughout the district in response to the closing of schools as a result of the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera II said last week’s announcement that schools will remain closed for the balance of the school year was another effort to prioritize the health and safety of students, staff and communities.
“It also means that with half of April, all of May, and some of June ahead of us, we must increase the intensity and focus of our efforts around instruction for all students, at all grade levels,” said Rivera. “As educators preparing students to continue on to postsecondary opportunities, the workforce or transitioning to their next grade, it is our responsibility and expectation that every school offer planned instruction at every grade level for all students.”
As of April 15, when the announcement was made, Benton said the district had already completed 11 days of planned instruction for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
“Although our commitment to educate seemed to be a colossal goal in the beginning stages, I could not be more proud of the DASD school community for embracing online learning,” Benton said. “We have over 90 percent participation and we are working towards our goal of 100 percent. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, every student in our district deserves the best education we can provide. It is rewarding to see that the Pennsylvania Department of Education acknowledges the challenges we have faced, our commitment to educate and supports our plan to continue. It’s not going to be easy but together we can ensure that our students are educated.”
On March 24, the Department of Education provided school districts with three options to provide continuity of education in state schools:
- “Provide nothing and have the schools be closed, similar to a closure due to inclement weather.”
- “Provide enrichment and review.” As defined by the PA Department of Education, “consists of informal activities to reinforce or extend students’ prior learning. No standards and skills are addressed through Enrichment and Review”. Participation is optional.
- “Provide planned instruction.” As defined by the PA Department of Education, “is formal teaching and learning similar to that which occurs in a classroom setting. Within this process, teachers use planned courses of instruction of new concepts/skills aligned to grade level standards. Teachers assess the learning of their students and make adjustments to instruction based upon student progress. In order to receive grade and credit, students must attend regularly and complete the course requirement.”