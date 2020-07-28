DuBOIS — It is important to consider the full spectrum of benefits and risks of reopening schools this fall in the wake of COVID-19, said DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s board meeting.
Following a lengthy presentation by Benton and Assistant Superintendent Brigette Matson, directors unanimously approved the district’s Health and Safety Plan for the 2020-21 school year. There will be four options for families to choose from for instructional delivery — in person, in-school instruction; distance learning; a blended version of options one and two; and DASD Virtual Academy.
The first day of school for students is listed as Aug. 24 on the district’s calendar.
Benton noted that the American Academy of Pediatric Guidance “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
“They (AAP) also emphasize that schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development,” said Benton. “COVID-19 poses a risk to everyone. For some the risk is severe. For others, the risk is minimal. For some a case of COVID-19 as we know could be fatal. For others, they may have COVID-19 and be asymptomatic, never even know that they had it.”
Benton said while the risk of COVID-19 is assessed, it’s important to take into consideration the risk factors associated with closing schools.
“What does that mean for our community?” she said.
The presentation listed the following risk factors to consider when DASD schools are closed:
- 58 percent (2,016 students) are economically disadvantaged
- 21 percent (779 students) receive special education services
- Lack of vision, hearing, dental and wellness screenings and exams — for some students, these exams are only provided to them through DASD.
- Food insufficiencies — many DASD students, and one of the main reasons why the district became a Community Eligibility Provision Program providing free breakfast and lunch to every child in the district to ensure that children are not experiencing food insufficiency.
- Inconsistency of the administration of daily medications — the nurses’ offices are very busy places, said Benton. Upon arrival to school, many students go straight to the nurse to receive their daily medications. Some students require daily medications up to three times during the school day.
- Overall health and wellness
- Potential for an increase in child abuse and neglect when families are in quarantine
- Lack of access to school based counseling, social work and therapy
- Stress on our school community
- Lack of structure and supervision of children
- Inequity
In the case of child abuse, Benton said it is “alarming the potential for an increase in child abuse and neglect when families are in quarantine.”
From the start of the school year in August 2019 and through March 13, there were 66 reports of child abuse in kindergarten through 12th grade across the district.
“From the moment that we had to transition to online learning, for 10 weeks, we had zero reports,” said Benton. “As soon as we opened our schools back up for summer instructional programs, within the second day of summer instructional programming, I received two ChildLine reports and we had three reports within a matter of a little over a week.
“I read every child abuse report that comes through our school district and some of the abuse that our students are sustaining is unimaginable,” said Benton. “It concerns me and I know we spoke as a board during online learning, the concern that we weren’t getting any reports of child abuse. These individuals did not stop abusing their children. It’s simply that the children do not have an outlet, they don’t have that trusted adult, they don’t have that teacher or that counselor or that nurse that they can confide in to get help. I think that it is very telling that on the second day of summer school we had two children come forward and report that they were being abused.”
The risks of opening schools, said Benton, are:
- Contracting COVID-19 — students and employees with underlying medical conditions.
The benefits of opening schools, said Benton, include:
- High quality education and educational services
- In-person connection and support
- Student services (nurses, counselors, psychologists, social workers)
- Stability – basic needs of children are met
- Structured schedule
- Systematic approach to learning, through an environment that nurtures the social and emotional development of children; a safe haven for children while their parents work
- Enrichment and extracurricular activities to explore and develop individual talents