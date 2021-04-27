DuBOIS — Updated COVID-19 statistics were provided by DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton at last week’s board meeting.
Among the 500 public school districts across Pennsylvania, Benton said full in-person instruction is listed at 27 percent, whereas 42 percent of the schools are in the hybrid or in a scaffold instructional model. A total of 32 percent of schools in the state are totally remote.
This data, Benton said, includes brick and mortar, cyber charter schools, career and technical education schools and intermediate units.
“It’s a true testament to everyone in our school community that we’ve been able to transition our students back,” said Benton, noting that everyone who was interested in returning to in-person instruction was able to do so by Nov. 9, 2020. “I just cannot thank everyone enough for their support to allow us to continue to keep our kids in-person and to do so, so successfully.”
Statistics on building enrollment, as of April 19, showed that, on average, 90 percent of C.G. Johnson Elementary students are attending in-person. The total number of students attending in-person is listed at 274, 27 participating in distance learning and two in the Virtual Academy.
At Juniata Elementary, on average, 93 percent, or 280 students, are participating in-person, with 19 doing distance learning and three are in the Virtual Academy.
At Oklahoma Elementary, on average, 92 percent, or 256 students, are participating in-person, with 20 doing distance learning and three in the Virtual Academy.
At Wasson Elementary, on average, 89 percent, or 359 students, are participating in-person, with 36 doing distance learning and 10 in the Virtual Academy.
“As our students are a little bit older and perhaps more independent in their learning, we have a little bit of a decrease in the numbers of students in-person,” said Benton.
At the DuBois Area Middle School, on average, 78 percent, or 861 students, are participating in-person, with 161 doing distance learning and 78 students using the Virtual Academy.
At the DuBois Area High School, 56 percent, or 554 students are attending in-person, with 183 doing distance learning and 259 students using the Virtual Academy.
Benton provided an update to the rolling 14-day window of confirmed cases of COVID-19. In April, there were a total of three at the high school, two at the middle school, two at Oklahoma Elementary and one at Wasson Elementary.