DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s meeting, shared the guidelines with regard to transportation when planning for the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Benton noted, as a result of survey feedback from parents and guardians, that 59 percent are either “very comfortable” or “comfortable” with returning to school.
“That is really a majority of individuals who completed this survey,” said Benton. The district received a total of 1,055 responses to the survey.
Thinking about transportation, Benton said in order to social distance to the greatest extent feasible, assistance would be helpful. In a survey, the district asked how many would be willing to transport their children to and from school in the future.
Thirty-nine percent of those responding to the survey said their only option for their children to attend school is through transportation provided by the district.
Approximately 26 percent of those responding said they have used district transportation in the past, but they would be willing to consider transporting the students in the future if needed.
“That would help us out with the transportation piece to really be able to increase the social distancing capacity on our school buses,” said Benton.
Approximately 20 percent of those responding said they usually self-transport their children and plan to do so for the 2020-21 school year.
The following are the transportation guidelines the district plans to implement for the new school year:
- Promote social distancing at bus stops.
- Washing or sanitizing hands before and after riding the bus/van will be strongly encouraged.
- Reduce the number of riders per seat on the bus.
- Students will be assigned to seats with members of their household or bus stop when feasible.
- Bus drivers and passengers must wear face coverings while on the bus, in accordance with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health’s order requiring universal face coverings issued July 1.
- Load the bus by filling seats from back to front to limit students walking past students to find a seat.
- Do not seat students in the front row of the bus.
- Windows/hatches will be kept open as weather permits to increase ventilation.
- Buses/vans will be cleaned between the secondary and elementary bus/van runs.
- It is necessary for parents/guardians to complete a daily health screening prior to the child boarding the bus/van.
- Bus delays can be expected due to staggered arrival/dismissal and additional cleaning
- Students will be sent directly to their assigned classroom upon entering the building. Students are not permitted to congregate in a lobby, hallway, or cafeteria before school starts.
- Families are encouraged to self-transport their children when possible.
- When transporting children to and from school, parents must remain in their vehicles.
- Parking permit fees will be waived, pending school board approval, to encourage students to drive themselves to school.
- Communicate that individuals who are self-quarantining or have been diagnosed with a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19 may not drop off or pick up children from school.
The board unanimously approved the district’s Health and Safety Plan for the 2020-21 school year at last week’s meeting. There will be four options for families to choose from for instructional delivery — in person, in-school instruction; distance learning; a blended version of options one and two; and DASD Virtual Academy.
In addition, the board waived the student parking permit fees for the 2020-21 school year. Students will be required to register their vehicle and display a parking permit.
The first day of school for students is listed as Aug. 24 on the district’s calendar.