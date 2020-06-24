DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its work session this month, discussed the timeline for developing a plan for reopening schools.
On June 3, the Pennsylvania Department of Education released preliminary guidance for phase reopening of schools, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
On June 5, the Department of Education released the template for school districts to develop a health and safety plan which will serve as the local guidelines for all school reopening activities.
As with all school emergency plans, the health and safety plan should be tailored to the unique needs of each school entity and should be created in consultation with local health agencies, if possible, Benton said.
Benton noted that the district extended an invitation to the Penn Highlands Healthcare COVID-19 Task Force to join the district’s pandemic team.
Health and safety plans are categorized by the color of the region — red, yellow, green — and must be approved by each school entity’s school board of directors.
In addition, school entities are required to submit their approved health and safety Plans to the PDE. The plans must also be posted on the school entity’s publicly available website prior to the reopening of school and providing services to students.
Such activities may begin as early as July 1, as long as the district has an approved health and safety plan established, said Benton.
Over the next two months, the district plans to develop and present three health and safety plans for board approval. Two of those plans, the summer instructional program and the health and safety plan for athletics, were approved at last week’s board meeting.
The reopening and resuming in-person instruction for K-12 plan is expected to be approved by the board at its July 23 meeting, said Benton.
Over the last several weeks, the district has worked to develop the foundation of a health and safety plan for both summer instructional programs as well as for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year, said Benton.
The top priority, she said, is the development and approval of the health and safety plan for summer instructional programs to provide the district with the ability to provide in-person instruction, effective July 6.
Summer instructional programs include:
- Credit Recovery
- Summer School
- Extended School Year Program for students that receive special education services
“Parents will have the option for their child to participate in virtual instruction if they are not comfortable resuming with in-person instruction,” said Benton.
“Our second and third priorities are the development and approval of the health and safety plan for reopening and resuming in-person Instruction for K-12 to provide us with the ability to provide in-person instruction effective Aug. 24 and to facilitate athletics this fall,” Benton said.
“As we continue to develop health and safety plans for our school district, we will continue to engage stakeholders to aid in the decision making process,” Benton said.
A survey was developed and released to parents on June 15to solicit feedback on reopening and options for the fall. Survey topics included preference for learning, daily health screens/temperature checks, transportation, etc.
“We acknowledge and respect that while some members of the community fully support reopening our schools, others have noteworthy concerns,” said Benton. “Parents and guardians that have concerns about reopening schools for in-person instruction will have the option to participate in our virtual academy.”
“The ability to reopen and stay open is a shared responsibility,” said Benton. “If we are able to keep our region in the green phase, we plan to reopen. If our region progresses into the yellow phase, we will have to make adjustments to the number of students in our buildings and possibly adopt a blended approach of in-person and online learning. If our region is red, our schools will be closed for in-person instruction and we will return to online learning.”