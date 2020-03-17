DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District is implementing a “grab-and-go” meal program for district students, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“The district is committed to providing for the needs of our school community to the best of our ability during the statewide school closure,” Benton said in a message to parents and guardians Monday.
Effective Tuesday (today) through March 27, the district plans to provide a free breakfast/lunch program through a drive-through at the DuBois Area High School and at C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville. Breakfast and lunch items will be served in one bag and will be available for pick up between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on weekdays.
Breakfast items will consist of assorted cereal bars or cereal, fruit or fruit juice and milk. Lunch items will consist of assorted cold sandwiches, fruit or fruit juice, fresh vegetables and milk.
“We respectfully ask that you only request what is needed for your family,” said Benton. “If you plan to obtain breakfast and lunch at C.G. Johnson Elementary, please follow the student drop-off lane in the main parking lot. Stop at the brown door at the end of the building and wait for food to be distributed to you.”
For those who plan to obtain food at the high school, from Division Street, follow the parking lot around the side of the building. Persons are asked to stop when they reach the greenhouse, look for the double door on the left and wait for food to be distributed to them.
Anyone who is driving to the school is asked to remain in their vehicle. If walking to the school, they are asked to please wait outside the door.
“Because we are in the process of deep cleaning our buildings, only essential staff are permitted inside,” said Benton.
For those who are in need of food and are unable to come to the schools, Benton said the district has been “blessed with an abundance of volunteers in our community that are willing to bring food to a location near you.” Anyone in need of this service is asked to contact the district office at 814-371-2700.
“As the needs of our community evolve throughout the duration of the closure, we will do our best to adjust our services to meet the needs of our children,” said Benton.