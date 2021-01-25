DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last Thursday’s board work session, expressed appreciation on behalf of the board to the community for the support of the district’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“We’re just so thankful for every day that we are able to keep our doors open and to continue to provide (our kids) with the opportunity to attend school in person, if they so choose to,” said Benton. “It is a total team effort — it takes every single person in our district to make it possible.”
Benton also said that she has been working very hard in an attempt to establish a COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite.
“We have 696 people on our team that would be eligible to receive the vaccination if they were interested,” said Benton. “We have reached out to DuBois Christian Schools, as well as DuBois Central Catholic and we have requests for up to 486 vaccinations.
“We are anxiously waiting, patiently waiting, and we really just cannot say enough about the importance of the vaccination becoming available in our area to our district family as well as to DCC and DCS,” said Benton. “We are committed to doing whatever we need to, to get the vaccinations out, and would appreciate any support that we can get for that.”
Benton thanked everyone for their cooperation.
“I could not be more proud of our school district and our school community. Everyone is really pulling together and doing a great job,” she said.