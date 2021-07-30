DuBOIS — Superintendent Wendy Benton recently discussed how the DuBois Area School District is preparing for the upcoming school year with regard to the pandemic.
While district officials have been preparing for the 2021-22 school year and devising components within its health and safety plan, Benton noted that experts say that herd immunity is considered at 70 percent for people to either have recovered and have natural antibodies from COVID or that have been vaccinated.
Benton said she did some research into the COVID numbers for both Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
In Clearfield County, with a population of 79,000, she said 8 percent of the population had a confirmed case where 3 percent were considered probable for a possible total of confirmed and probable cases at 11 percent. Those same numbers for Jefferson County, with total confirmed and probable cases of approximately 8 percent.
As of July 19, Benton said 38.5 percent of the population in Clearfield County has been vaccinated, while 37.7 percent have been vaccinated in Jefferson County.
The district’s preparations for the upcoming school year include being in the process of removing carpet throughout the district and replacing those areas with easy-to-clean flooring, Benton said.
“And that’s pretty self-explanatory; it is very difficult to thoroughly deep clean the carpet in an entire building that’s carpeted,” she said. “We have been working on that goal for over a year, just about a year, maybe a little over a year, and it’s going very well. And we’re very grateful, our maintenance and custodial staff have been working very hard at that.”
Benton said the district has acquired cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment recommended by the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19, including 28 electrostatic Victory sprayers, which have been instrumental in supplementing the district’s cleaning.
Other preparations include:
- Significantly enhanced instructional technology for students and instructional staff
- Secured a director of instructional technology & innovation, as well as instructional technology coaches for every school to continue to provide support and professional development to teachers for teaching and learning
- Increased ventilation and replacement of air filters district wide
- HVAC system enhancements and/or replacement in progress at Wasson Elementary, Oklahoma Elementary and the middle school, while actively planning for the high school and C.G. Johnson Elementary HVAC projects in the summer of 2022
- In process of replacing all water drinking fountains with water bottle filling stations
- Established procedures to encourage outdoor instruction
- In process of establishing outdoor classrooms at the high school and expanded the high school library – the Beaver Commons Café
- In process of restoring the E.J. Mansell Stadium to include additional space for students to immerse in creative thought, experimentation, and community-enriched opportunities while nurturing both the mind and body
- In process of deep cleaning all school buildings
- Rearranged and prioritized space within classrooms
- Developed schedules to include adequate social distancing
- Expanded procedures to limit class changes, locker visits and hallway traffic
- Hosted vaccination clinics for the employees and community
The first day of school for district students is Monday, August 23.