DuBOIS — Ashley Nelson, advisor for the DuBois Central Catholic Middle School Student Council, recently announced the newly-elected 2020-21 middle school Student Council officers.
They are President Westin Youngdahl, DuBois; Vice President Kaden Bush, Sykesville; Secretary Aurea Slimak, DuBois;, and Treasurer Peyton Gilbert, DuBois.
Student Council is just one of many extracurricular activities’ students participate in at DCC. The purpose of student councils throughout the country is to develop leadership skills, create community awareness and to promote school spirit.
According to Youngdahl, “Toys for Tots was chosen because we know COVID-19 has caused people to lose their jobs and it will be hard for families to buy toys for their kids.”
Bush added, “We want to make the year better for other children. It has been a tough year.”
Nelson noted that their collection began Nov. 16 and ended Nov. 25. Due to the uncertainty of schools being open past Thanksgiving, we decided to assist Robin Clark, coordinator, Clearfield County Toys for Tots and the Sgt. Wm. L. Dixon Detachment #289 and hit the ground running their our collection efforts.
Anyone wishing to donate a toy for the DCC collection, may place it in the Toys for Tots box located outside the elementary entrance of DCC.
The Clearfield County Toys for Tots started collecting toys on Oct. 15 and will continue through Dec. 1 (today). To fill an online request form, go to www.toysfortots.org or call 814-761-0393 or 814-577-8778.
Kyan Peck, a member of student council said, “Our student council wants to be part of the change kids are making to improve relationships everywhere.”