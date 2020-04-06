DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic has dispersed the third week of class supplies and information for their Remote Learning program.
According to Gretchen Caruso, headmaster of DCC, “Students are being taught through online instruction in the middle and high school and packets with online enrichment in the elementary. This is a learning process for us all and the we fully realize what a stressful time this must be for all our families. DCC is working very hard to continue learning and keep our students educationally engaged while avoiding busy work and a feeling of being overwhelmed. My favorite bible verse really applies to our current situation and I reflect upon it daily: ‘ I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.’ Philippians 4:13. DCC will continue to thrive under the guidance of Christ who is leading us and giving us strength.”
Tiandra Snyder, DCC school counselor, has begun a weekly video for DCC students to help them and their families during this stressful time. The videos will address real issues families are facing with everything from being isolated at home and away from friends and family to everyday stressors students normally go through.
Snyder stated, “I am hoping to bring our students and families a sense of peace and comfort while everyone is in isolation. I have also been notified that the SAT School Day, set for the end of April, has been officially cancelled as College Board is nationally postponing any testing until the end of June. The in-house scholarships have successfully been mailed out to the sponsors as I continue to provide the seniors support.”
According to Kristy Morgan, director of Little Cardinals Preschool, “Preschoolers are receiving lesson plans three days a week. They receive a circle time outline focusing on the letter of the week as well as question of the day. They are given activities to engage everyone in their family. This is a wonderful time to come together as a family to enjoy time learning together.”
During a recent virtual administrative meeting, Carol Bernat, elementary principal, stated, “Our faculty worked relentlessly preparing tote bags for remote learning for our students.” Teachers are the “angels of education.” She expressed appreciation to Martin’s Food of DuBois, who donated cloth bags to hold the materials for remote learning for each student.
“Middle school and high school are doing overall very well with remote learning,” said Principal Karrie Miller. “We ran into some minor issues which are being addressed, but in all it has been very successful. Some students stated it was rough doing eight class periods a day, so we decided to shift to a block schedule. Like everyone in these challenging times, our objective is to be accommodating while also holding our students accountable. Our core mission, to deliver the highest standards of education and learning, remains intact despite this disruption.
“Spring sports have definitely taken a hit with COVID -19,” according to Athletic Director Philip Esposito.
“We will just have to wait things out with our spring sports and see where we land, just like everyone else,” said Esposito. “We did receive word that senior, Jaci Mennetti, will be signing with Clarion University for track, and are very happy for her. We are currently preparing for fall signups which will be done through email. Students who have earned pins and letters for sports will receive everything they are entitled to at some point in the future.”