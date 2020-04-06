DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic is participating in the Diocese of Erie, “I Give Catholic” extended campaign, according to Director of Advancement Gwen Auman.
Contributions will help DCC to continue supporting families and students by providing them a Catholic education.
Anyone who would like to assist is asked to go to: https://erie.igivecatholic.org/ and search for DuBois Central Catholic or donate directly to DCC.
Another way of assisting DCC is to help with Tuition Assistance. A majority of students would not be able to receive the gift of a Catholic education without tuition assistance. It is important to students and parents, said Auman.
DCC has extended its Leap Frog Tuition Campaign. Please help build tuition assistance fund for future Cardinals by mailing contribution to DuBois Central Catholic, Advancement Director, 200 Central Christian Road, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801. #CardinalStrongTogether
Debbie Kruise, admissions director, stated that the admissions office remains open via email at dkruise@duboiscatholic.com for those interested in receiving information on the school. Applications continue to be accepted and families may apply on the school website, www.duboiscatholic.com.
DCC Chief Financial Officer Belinda Vasbinder is still accepting financial aid applications for current and new families. Any questions pertaining to financial aid may be directed to bvasbinder@duboiscatholic.com.