DuBOIS — Since she was a young girl, DuBois Central Catholic President Gretchen Caruso always knew she wanted a career in education.
“Without a doubt, since I was in second or third grade, I just loved the concept of being a teacher, I used to play school,” recalled Caruso. “My grandma was a teacher, a lot of cousins are in education, I have one sister who’s a teacher. I just always liked and enjoyed kids and wanted to be involved in education.”
As she embarks on her 26th year at DCC, Caruso spent 18 years in the classroom, having taught kindergarten, fifth grade, fourth grade and pre-school. Eventually, she became elementary principal for three years and then headmaster for three years. On July 1, 2020, her role as president of the school began with year 25.
Although Caruso graduated from DuBois Central Catholic (formerly DuBois Central Christian) in 1989, she did attend public school, the former Highland Elementary School in the DuBois Area School District, where she said she “had the best teachers.”
“They (Highland Street teachers) made such a positive impression on me when I was young,” said Caruso. “I had gone to the DuBois Middle School, where it was a junior high at the time, the old junior high, and then I switched over to DCC for high school.”
Caruso graduated from Clarion University with a degree in elementary education and a concentration in early childhood. She then graduated from Penn State University, where she earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Later, she attended the Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received her principal certification.
After college, Caruso was a substitute teacher in the DuBois Area School District, the Brockway Area School District and DCC for about a year before a position opened up in kindergarten at DCC.
“I gave it a try and here I am, I never left,” said Caruso.
She said there’s many reasons why she has remained at DCC for her entire career.
“First of all, my colleagues — not only do I work with people who are really good teachers, but they’re really good friends,” said Caruso. “People in our school get along, and like each other, which is kind of unusual at times. Everyone is here for the good of the kids and for the good of the mission of having a faith-based education, which is really a big deal.
“We always say the DCC family, but it is like a family,” Caruso said. “I genuinely care about the people I work with, work for, and the kids are great kids, really good families and good kids that have good values. I want to be an extension of what their parents are teaching at home. There’s a hundred reasons I stayed, but I would never go anywhere else. If I was going to leave here, that’s when it’s time for me to probably hang up education.”
Caruso said she never really had aspirations to be an administrator when she started teaching.
“I know some people early on have those aspirations, not me,” said Caruso. “But as I taught for a while and you see different things, you begin to think someone needs to speak up, someone needs to be fair. There were things that definitely got my attention that, OK, I can do this, and so I did it, but it’s funny, I have loved everything I have done all along. I loved being a teacher. I would be a teacher again in a heartbeat. It was great.”
It’s been a very interesting time, said Caruso, noting that she’s had to learn and grow with every job that she has done.
In the past at DCC, the headmaster ran the school, and then underneath the headmaster, there were the principals and then the president oversaw the schools. The Diocese of Erie decided to realign DCC like the other schools, which meant they were going to eliminate the position of headmaster and hire a president.
“Many of the things are similar, but they did create a new job description. So it’s a lot more management. They’re trying to get me a little bit more away from education and more into the operations and management of the school,” said Caruso.
One of Caruso’s first goals as president was a little different than what they would have normally been because dealing with a pandemic has not been a normal situation by any means, said Caruso.
In July, her main goal was to work with her team and create a plan to be able to reopen the school, to make sure that they have all the necessary equipment, cleaning equipment, personnel, technology.
“We were implementing a lot of new things, because the future was so questionable as to whether we’re going to be in person, or are we going to be hybrid? Are we going to all be at home again? So our goal is to be here, and so we want to be here teaching kind of the same as always, but nothing’s going to be the same for a long time, but we want it to be as normal as possible for the kids,” said Caruso. “We’ve tried to keep it as traditional as education has always looked like here.”
Her other goals are to work on some personal development, finance and human resources “because that was clearly one area that I do not have the same talents and abilities as maybe other people in my position,” said Caruso. “I come from a place of education. My whole career was spent in education. All of my education is in education. So I’ve learned a lot just sitting in as principal and as headmaster for the past six years, being part of meetings, being on committees, but I have some growth to do in that area. So I want to improve upon that.”
Caruso said her third goal is to look at her administrative staff and make sure that the school is using everybody to the best of their abilities.
“Kind of helping them set goals and just make sure that everything is streamlined and defining their role and what we want to see the goals for the school moving forward,” said Caruso.
If she could remove the pandemic, Caruso said prioritizing Catholic education would be the biggest challenge she’s dealt with so far.
“That’s something that we want to make sure that parents see the value and why they’re paying for an education — working to maintain, and then grow, our enrollment,” said Caruso. “That’s always difficult, but right now the pandemic and what it has done to education and to our community, and to businesses, and people financially, it’s just a really difficult time.”
Everything Caruso does, she said, is for the students.
“The kids are my number one priority, and that I will encourage them,” said Caruso. “One of my biggest advocacies is the kids having a relationship with God, whatever that is going to look like, and so I’m going to continue to make daily reminders of being kind. Every day I say the same things to the kids. I say, ‘You have to be kind to each other.’ I remind them to make good choices, because one decision really can change the complete direction of your life. And that everything we do is in Jesus’s name. I awkwardly said, one day, we need to bring it for Jesus today, and so that’s become a catch phrase here that Mrs. Caruso says that. I kind of wish I hadn’t said it, but the kids know it and remember it. So even though it’s slightly awkward, I use that a lot to say. We just have to be faithful and we have each other’s backs.”
Though her career consumes much of her time, Caruso enjoys spending time with her family, including her husband, Mike, who she started dating in high school and has been married to for 26 years, and her daughter, Gabby, a senior at St. Francis University.
“I’m a homebody, I spend a lot of time with my husband,” said Caruso, noting that they enjoy going for walks outside when the weather is nice.
“And I enjoy spending time with friends,” she said.
Caruso has also been a member of the DuBois Rotary Club and has also been serving as their president since July 2020.
“I love it. The rotary has always been in my mind. My dad was a long-term rotary member ... for over 40 years. So as a kid growing up, that’s one of the things my dad just did, and I went to many functions, worked many rotary auctions and did all that,” said Caruso. “As a teacher, I could not be part of it because they meet during the day so I could not do it. When I became headmaster and had more flexibility with being out of the building, that was one of the first things I did, was join the rotary club. And honestly it works so well with what my job is and what my whole thought process is. Rotary is about service above self, and it’s about giving back to your community and the men and women that are in that group are leaders of the community.”