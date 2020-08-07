DuBOIS — When school reopens on Aug. 24 at DuBois Central Catholic, Mass will continue to be part of it.
“One of the most important things about our school is our Catholic identity,” said DCC President Gretchen Caruso. “And now, more than ever, we have to rely on our faith to get us through these troubling times. So we are still going to be offering Mass to our students once a week as a whole school.”
Caruso said either Fr. David Whiteford, who is the in-house priest, or a priest from another contributing parish, will come in to conduct the Mass.
“Mass will be held in our chapel, with one class present,” said Caruso. “The rest of our student body will see it through live streaming in their classrooms or at home.”
Mass will be held at 1:45 p.m. every Wednesday.
All students attend Mass no matter what religion they are, said Caruso.
“Even our students who are non-Catholic you find them, particularly the younger kids, really enjoy it,” said Caruso. “I mean, they’re just listening to the word of God. I know if they go to some of the other Protestant churches, the readings are the same, the gospel is the same. It’s just how we celebrate that is a little different.
“We find that kids enjoy going to Mass,” said Caruso. “And I think in the world, as I’ve said, you know, in the chaos that we’re living in, we have to spend that quiet quality time with God. That is what’s going to get us through this. And we want the kids to realize that they need to take their troubles and their problems, their fears and anxiety, to God and give it to him.”
In May, DCC conducted a survey and asked parents how being a part of the DCC family has helped them spiritually and emotionally to deal with the circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic. They shared some of those responses with the Courier Express:
“Receiving President Caruso’s regular text messages with prayers were really nice because sometimes you forget to turn to God for help and guidance. Her texts reminded you not to forget God,” said James and Kelly Gusky of Luthersburg.
“The pandemic is concerning, but our family has not allowed it to make us live in fear,” said Jeff and Lisa Mennetti of Coolspring. “I am a firm believer in faith over fear. Although we are not Catholic, we all appreciated President Gretchen Caruso’s texts she would send all DCC families. The texts related to scripture and faith. God is holding our hands and no matter what, good or bad, all will be well.”
“I was so appreciative of the special notes from Mrs. Caruso, president of DCC, Mrs. Miller, MS/HS principal and Mrs. Bernat, elementary principal,” said Emily Slimak. “These encouraging emails and texts were very uplifting. Mrs. Caruso always made sure to include a scripture with a reminder to look to God for our strength. Additionally, each one of my children had a few assignments that actually had them look outside themselves and asked them to encourage others via texts, cards, emails, service, etc. In dark and scary times, following Christ’s example by serving and focusing on others has an unexpected result: Peace and a smile.”