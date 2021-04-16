DuBOIS — If the DuBois Central Catholic Players could have waved a magic wand in March 2020, COVID-19 would have gone away, and they would have added Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” to their repertoire of photographs lining the walls of the DCC First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center.
“Crowds would have come, children would have been enchanted and life would have returned to normal,” said “Cinderella” Producer Carol Korthaus. “The Class of 2020 would have finished their high school careers basking in the love and tradition that seniors have come to expect.”
But the reality is that no one has a magic wand.
“We all have masks and sanitizers,” said Korthaus. “Much progress has been made to contain the pandemic and the Class of 2021 is now cautiously optimistic that ‘Cinderella’ will appear on stage April 22, 23, 24, 30 and May 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 25 and May 1 at 2 p.m. at the First Commonwealth Performing Arts Center at DCC. The set, crafted by Dan Youngdahl and Bill Miller and decorated with the artistic genius of Kris Wingert and Alexis Stetz, have been brought back into the spotlight. Costumes have been taken out of storage and the musicians are on call.”
DCC’s production is whimsical, charming and funny, said Korthaus.
Maria Zaffuto is a volunteer director of a cast of 32 students, and Korthaus is the moving force behind all DCC productions as producer.
Steve Gray is ready to manage the lighting as he has in the past and costumers Annette Latuska and Sharon Wantuck will be adjusting their designs for “Cinderella” and her ensemble.
“Once on stage to practice, the original cast realized they had not missed a beat,” said Korthaus. “It was as if time stopped and they just stepped back on stage after a short break.”
Senior Michaela Armanini has been waiting a year for her chance to finally will portray the lead role of Ella.
“I feel so blessed that we’re able to do the show, because last year when the pandemic hit, I never thought we’d be able to, and it just really feels like a blessing that we have such a wonderful cast to do the show and the producers,” said Armanini.
Junior Aaron Gankosky, a newcomer to the DCC stage, will portray Topher, also known as Prince Charming.
Some of the other main characters in the DCC musical include: Josh Slifko as Jean-Michel; Caleb Bruno as Lord Pinkleton; Rebecca Huegler as Lady Sebastian; Sophia Ginther as Marie; Cece Blasdell as Madame; Anna Vandervort as Gabrielle; Sophie Mangiantini as Charlotte; Katelyn Smith as Lady of Ridicule; Addison Smith as Fox; and Westin Youngdahl as Raccoon.
DCC has two options for theater lovers to watch performances, said Korthaus.
The first option is the traditional way, attending in-person. All seats will be reserved and must be paid two days before a performance. Tickets, which are on sale now, cost $12 for adults, $8 for students/seniors and $5 for children 11 and under.
“It is the hope of cast and crew that more theatre-goers will be permitted to attend as time goes by,” said Korthaus.
Reservations may be made by calling the DCC office at 814-371-3060.
Anyone who is not able to attend a performance in person or have family out of town who cannot travel, option two is available — stream the event from the comfort of their own home, said Korthaus. For $11, individuals can watch all of the performances live or on-demand at DuBois Central Catholic High School-DuBois, PA (nfhsnetwork.com).
DuBois Central Catholic will adhere to all Centers For Disease Control protocols, masks, social distancing and sanitizers.
“Whatever the future brings, this time the show will go on,” said Korthaus.