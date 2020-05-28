DuBOIS — Andrew Rice, a faculty member for DuBois Central Catholic, was conferred his Master of Science in The Art and Science of Teaching recently from Wilkes University. Rice completed his Bachelor of Science in secondary education with a concentration in Social Studies from Lock Haven University in 2008.
Rice has been employed by DCC for 12 years. He teaches US History I and II, AP US History, Psychology I and II. In addition to teaching, Rice coaches the DCC Tennis Team and is the advisor for the DCC Scholastic Challenge Team.
A resident of DuBois, Rice is married to Lauren and has two children, Harrison and Nora.