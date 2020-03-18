HARRISBURG, Pa. — All facilities at state parks and forests in Pennsylvania were closed for 14 days effective Tuesday to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This will include Cook Forest and Clear Creek state parks in Jefferson and Clarion counties.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, who made the announcement Monday, said the public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking.
“People will have access to state-owned open spaces to continue to enjoy the healthful benefits of recreation and being outdoors,” Dunn said. “However, as part of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, all of the buildings at state parks and forests including the park and forest offices, and all restrooms will be closed, and all events and public educational programs are canceled.
“We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces including avoiding groups and crowds, and visitors should use the bathroom before they leave home,” Dunn said.
Closed facilities include:
- Park and forest offices and visitor centers
- Restrooms
- Campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations
Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled.
Pennsylvania has 121 state parks and 20 forest districts.