PUNXSUTAWNEY — Debbie Bauer’s creations have become famous around Punxsutawney, as she is one of the main groundhog apparel providers each year for Groundhog Day.
It began when her husband, Don Bauer, moved to the area in the early ‘80s and made some of the first coonskin groundhog hats with a face on them.
He made 50 of the hats and sold them to the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. At the time, he thought he had filled the need for the hats, and no more would be needed.
“More than 10 years after he sold the first ones, he decided to see if the chamber was interested in 1994 and they got seven dozen from me that year,” Bauer said. “My husband always said he thought he flooded the market with 50 and never would’ve thought I would make over 2,000 dozen in the next 20 years.”
Every year since, the orders she receives from the Groundhog Club and the Chamber of Commerce have grown. Last year she made 83 dozen hats for the chamber and souvenir shop and 33 dozen for the Groundhog Club.
“Over the past 26 years I’ve made over 2,065 dozen hats and over the years it’s gone from that chuckskin cap style to the knit hat with a tail and the same felt face.,” Bauer said.
Bauer started making the hats around the time her children were born, and making them gave her something to do while staying at home with the children. She would make about seven dozen a year, and then forget about them after Groundhog Day until her children went back to school.
Today, she makes so many hats and other items it has become more like a full-time job. Bauer said if she didn’t sew everyday, she wouldn’t be able to keep up with her orders. She now makes many styles of hats, scarves, ear muffs, and other items.
“When I get to January, even as much as I try to prepare, I sew easily up to 12 hours a day to know I’m going to get the last orders in,” Bauer said.
She attributes the market increase in part to “Groundhog Day” the movie. She has managed to sell to 26 different states, Canada, and once to France through her own online sales. Groundhog Day is hard to keep track of because she is selling to people coming from all over the world.
“It’s kind of neat for me to know that something I’ve done is everywhere in the world,” Bauer said.