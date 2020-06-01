HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday that there are 356 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 72,282.
Clearfield County reported one new case, bringing the total to 40. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express's circulation area — Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
There have been 5,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12 new deaths.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,138, in Elk County at 331 and in Jefferson County at 531, according to the Department of Health.
There are 620 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently has 27 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County currently has 91 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reports one new case for a total of 154 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.