HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday that there are 473 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 68,186.
Clearfield County’s total number of COVID-19 cases increased by one, with 34 confirmed cases. Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remained unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
There are 5,139 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is listed at 1,008, in Elk County at 293 and in Jefferson County at 474, according to the Department of Health.
There are 549 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. Statewide, 334,928 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County’s number of cases increased by four, with 29 reported cases now and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case, with a total of 89 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reports a total of 147 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County has one additional case for a total of 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,690 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,471 cases among employees, for a total of 17,161 at 594 distinct facilities in 44 counties.