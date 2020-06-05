HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there are 537 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,942.
There has been no change in the number of reported cases in Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties. Clearfield County remains at 42 cases, Jefferson County at 14 and Elk County at six. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express’s circulation area which includes the above listed counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,204, in Elk County at 349 and in Jefferson County at 557, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 5,817 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 75 new deaths.
There are 618 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 416,942 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently remains unchanged with a total of 27 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County currently has 91 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has 154 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported two additional cases with a total of six to date.
— McKean County reported one additional case with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,740 cases among employees, for a total of 18,588 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties.