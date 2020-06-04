HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday that there are 511 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 73,405.
Jefferson County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 14 cases. Clearfield County still reports 42 positive COVID-19 cases, while Elk County still reports six positive coronavirus cases. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express’s circulation area — Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,183, in Elk County at 344 and in Jefferson County at 551, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 5,742 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 75 new deaths.
There are 617 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 408,269 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently remains unchanged with a total of 27 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County currently has 91 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has 154 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,752 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,719 cases among employees, for a total of 18,471 at 611 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,621 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.