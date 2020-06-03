HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 612 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 72,894.
Clearfield County reported two new cases, bringing the total to 42. Elk County still reports six positive COVID-19 cases, while Jefferson County reports 12 cases. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express’s circulation area – Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties.
There have been 5,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12 new deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,162, in Elk County at 337 and in Jefferson County at 546, according to the Department of Health.
There are 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 100 new deaths.
There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 399,361 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently has one new death with a total of 27 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County currently has 91 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reports one new case for a total of 154 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.