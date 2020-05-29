HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that there are 625 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 70,042.
Clearfield County’s total number of COVID-19 cases remains unchanged with 37 confirmed cases. Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remains unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said. No deaths have been reported to date in any of these three counties.
There have been 5,373 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 108 new deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,046, in Elk County at 309 and in Jefferson County at 495, according to the Department of Health.
There are 595 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 357,804 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently has 25 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case, with a total of 90 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reports one new case for a total of 150 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the total deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.