HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday that there are 780 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 69,417.
Clearfield County’s total number of COVID-19 cases was unchanged with 37 confirmed cases. Elk County remains steady at six total cases and Jefferson County remains unchanged with seven cases, the latest update from the state said.
There have been 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 113 new deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,032, in Elk County at 305 and in Jefferson County at 488, according to the Department of Health.
“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
There are 576 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. Statewide, 349,990 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County currently has 25 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case, with a total of 90 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reports one new case for a total of 149 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains unchanged with four reported cases.
— McKean County remains unchanged with 12 reported cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,528 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties.