HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday a total of 76,846 confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
Of these cases, there are 2,162 considered probable cases. About 72 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time.
Clearfield reported an increase to 48 cases; 38 confirmed and 10 probable and Jefferson County increased to 16; 13 confirmed and three probable. Elk County remains at six cases; four confirmed and two probable. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express’s circulation area which includes the above listed counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,398, in Elk County at 387 and in Jefferson County at 625, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 6,062 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
There are 631 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 467,329 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County reported an increase to 30 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has increased by one to 92 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has 158 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported an increase to 12 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,309 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,845 cases among employees, for a total of 19,154 at 623 distinct facilities in 45 counties. There has been 4,199 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.