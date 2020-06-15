HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 323 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of 79,121 cases statewide. Of these, 2,238 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 74 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 513,909 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 case to total 19 — 16 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 55 cases — 43 confirmed and 12 are probable. Elk County also remained the same at six cases — four confirmed and two probable.
Jefferson County reported the first COVID-19-related death Friday in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,600, in Elk County at 422 and in Jefferson County at 702, according to the Department of Health.
There were 28 new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,243 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 630 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 513,909 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has 93 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has five new cases, bringing the total to 171 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,612 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,936 cases among employees, for a total of 19,548 at 642 distinct facilities in 47 counties. There have been 4,268 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.