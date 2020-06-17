HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 335 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 79,818 cases statewide. Of these, 2,275 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 533,013 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County remained the same with a total 57 cases — 44 confirmed and 13 are probable. Jefferson and Elk counties also remained the same with 19 — 16 confirmed and three probable, and six cases — four confirmed and two probable respectively.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,648, in Elk County at 427 and in Jefferson County at 726, according to the Department of Health.
There were 43 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,319 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 629 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 533,013 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has a total of 95 cases and five deaths.
— Centre County has 172 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,966 cases among employees, for a total of 19,740 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. There have been 4,331 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.