HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 336 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of 78,798 cases statewide. Of these, 2,231 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 74 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 504,435 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported five new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 55 cases — 43 confirmed and 12 are probable. Jefferson County — with 15 confirmed and three probable — remained the same with 18 cases. Elk County also remained the same at six cases — four confirmed and two probable.
Jefferson County reported the first COVID-19-related death Friday in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,562, in Elk County at 415 and in Jefferson County at 690, according to the Department of Health.
To provide perspective on the increase of cases, the data a month ago on May 15 reported 33 cases in Clearfield, seven in Jefferson County, and six in Elk County. The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield were 701, in Elk County at 226 and in Jefferson County at 397, according to the Department of Health.
The numbers reported one week ago on June 8 in Clearfield County were 44 cases, Jefferson County with 16 cases, and Elk County with six cases. The number of negative cases reported in Clearfield were 1,293, in Jefferson County at 593, and in Elk County at 376 according to the Department of Health.
There were four new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,215 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 630 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County reported one new case with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has one new case, bringing the total to 93 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has four new cases, bringing the total to 169 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,578 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,929 cases among employees, for a total of 19,507 at 638 distinct facilities in 45 counties. There have been 4,268 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.