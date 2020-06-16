HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 362 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 79,483 cases statewide. Of these, 2,241 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 523,609 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported two new COVID-19 cases to total 57 cases — 44 confirmed and 13 are probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 19 — 16 confirmed and three probable. Elk County also remained the same at six cases — four confirmed and two probable.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,627, in Elk County at 423 and in Jefferson County at 714, according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,276 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 630 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 523,609 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases, making the total 95 and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has six new cases, bringing the total to 177 cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,720 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,955 cases among employees, for a total of 19,675 at 650 distinct facilities in 47 counties. There have been 4,279 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.