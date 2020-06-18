HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 418 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 80,236 cases statewide. Of these, 2,287 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 543,832 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported four new cases increasing to 61 cases — 46 confirmed and 15 are probable. Jefferson County reported one new case with 20 — 16 confirmed and four probable. Elk County remained the same six cases — four confirmed and two probable.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,713, in Elk County at 435 and in Jefferson County at 747, according to the Department of Health.
There were 42 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,361 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 630 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 543,832 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases for 97 cases and five deaths.
— Centre County has 172 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,986 cases among employees, for a total of 19,836 at 649 distinct facilities in 47 counties. There have been 4,332 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.