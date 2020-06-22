The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 456 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 82,186 cases statewide. Of these, 2,327 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 585,662 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported four new cases for 67 cases — 51 confirmed and 16 are probable. Elk County reported one new case with nine cases — seven confirmed and two probable. Jefferson County remained the same at 20 — 17 confirmed and three probable.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,933, in Elk County at 572 and in Jefferson County at 799, according to the Department of Health.
There were three new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,426 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 631 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 585,662 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 98 cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reported eight new cases with 184 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported remained the same at 13 cases to date.
— McKean County reported two new cases with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,053 cases among employees, for a total of 20,230 at 667 distinct facilities in 49 counties. There have been 4,389 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.