The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 464 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 81,730 cases statewide. Of these, 2,325 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 576,015 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County remained the same with 63 cases — 47 confirmed and 16 are probable. Elk County had no changes with eight cases — five confirmed and three probable. Jefferson County remained the same at 20 — 16 confirmed and four probable.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,797, in Elk County at 450 and in Jefferson County at 760, according to the Department of Health.
There were 4 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,423 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 631 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 576,015 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 31 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new cases for 98 cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases with 176 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported remained the same at 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,047 cases among employees, for a total of 20,113 at 663 distinct facilities in 49 counties. There have been 4,384 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date