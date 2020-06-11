HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 467 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of 77,313 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state.
Of these cases, there are 2,194 considered probable cases. About 72 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time.
Clearfield reported one new case to 49 cases; 39 confirmed and 10 probable. Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same with 16; 13 confirmed and 3 probable, and six cases; four confirmed and two probable respectively. No deaths have been reported to date in the Courier Express’s circulation area which includes the above listed counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,398, in Elk County at 387 and in Jefferson County at 625, according to the Department of Health.
There were 51 new deaths reported, making the total deaths 6,113 attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
There are 630 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 476,439 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remains the same with 30 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has 92 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has 158 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remains the same with 12 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,871 cases among employees, for a total of 19,228 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties. There have been 4,215 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.