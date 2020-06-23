The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 510 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 82,696 cases statewide. Of these, 2,349 are probable cases of the coronavirus in the state.
About 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 596,407 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported three new cases for 70 cases — 52 confirmed and 18 are probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 21 — 18 confirmed and three probable. Elk County remained the same with nine cases — seven confirmed and two probable.
Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,978, in Elk County at 620 and in Jefferson County at 811, according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,464 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 631 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 596,407 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County reported two new case for 33 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 98 cases and five deaths.
— Centre County reported 11 new cases with 195 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported remained the same at 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,294 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,082 cases among employees, for a total of 20,376 at 669 distinct facilities in 49 counties. There have been 4,410 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.