HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday Jefferson County has recorded its first coronavirus related death.
Statewide cases increase by 686 positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total of 77,999 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state.
About 73 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time.
Clearfield reported one new case to 50 cases; 39 confirmed and 11 probable. Jefferson reported two new cases, increasing to 18; 15 confirmed and 3 probable. Elk county remained the same with six cases; four confirmed and two probable respectively.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 1,499, in Elk County at 407 and in Jefferson County at 657, according to the Department of Health.
There were 49 new deaths reported, making the total deaths 6,162 attributed to COVID-19 in the state.
There are 629 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 488,385 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remains the same with 30 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County has one new case, bringing the total to 93 reported cases and five deaths.
— Centre County currently has seven new cases, increasing to 165 cases and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case, making the total 13 cases to date.
— McKean County remains the same with 13 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,899 cases among employees, for a total of 19,349 at 627 distinct facilities in 45 counties. There have been 4,249 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.