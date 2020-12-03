As reported cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Pennsylvania and the country, the Courier Express readership area has also experienced a recent rise.
The state Department of Health reported 8,291 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 375,431 since the pandemic began.
Clearfield County has reported 1,867 total COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reported 885 total cases and Elk County reported 582 total cases as of Wednesday.
To illustrate the rise, one month ago on Nov. 3, Clearfield County had reported 525 total cases, Jefferson County 239 and Elk County 221.
A breakdown by community/zip code in the Courier Express readership area is as follows listed by cumulative confirmed and probable cases, provided by the DOH as of Dec. 2:
- DuBois (15801) — 422 confirmed cases; 124 probable cases
- Brockway (15824) — 81; 29
- Falls Creek (15840) — 22; 13
- Rockton (15856) — 17; 9
- Penfield (15849) — 13; 1-4 (redacted)
- Luthersburg (15848) — 7; 9
- Reynoldsville (15851) — 85; 43
- Sykesville (15865) — 20; 11
- Brookville (15825) — 169; 61
- Punxsutawney (15767) — 182; 55
- Big Run (15715) — 10; 1-4
- Troutville (15866) — 1-4; 0
- Brockport (15823) — 18; 1-4
- Ridgway (15853) — 68; 15
- St. Marys (15857) — 242; 26
- Weedville (15868) — 26; 5
- Benezette (15821) — 7; 0
- Kersey (15846) — 28; 6
- Clearfield (16830) — 223; 36
- Grampian (16838) — 37; 13
- Curwensville (16833) — 92; 21
Several long-term care facilities in the area have also been impacted by COVID-19, according to cumulative data provided by the state Department of Health and Department of Human Services.
According to an update on Dec. 1, Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys has reported 75 total resident cases, 31 total staff member cases and five resident deaths related to COVID-19.
DuBois Nursing Home has reported a cumulative total of 59 resident cases, 37 staff member cases and 13 resident deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to DOH data.
DuBois Village reported 30 total resident cases and eight total staff cases in an update provided this week by the Department of Human Services, which records data from personal care and assisted living facilities. According to the updated DHS spreadsheet, an asterisk is entered in the column for COVID-related resident deaths for DuBois Village, indicating less than five have been reported.
Christ the King Manor in DuBois has reported 12 total resident cases and 12 total staff member cases to the DOH as of this week. The number of COVID-related deaths for Christ the King Manor is listed as “redacted,” meaning between 1-4.
Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville has reported six total resident cases, 12 total staff member cases and no deaths while Highland View Healthcare Center in Brockway has reported 10 total staff member cases, between 1-4 total resident cases and no deaths, according to DOH data this week.
Other area long-term care facilities reports include: Pinecrest Manor in St. Marys with nine total resident cases, five total staff cases and no deaths; Dr. Arthur Clifton McKinley Health Center in Brookville with 1-4 total resident cases, no staff cases and no deaths; Mulberry Healthcare Center in Punxsutawney with 1-4 total resident cases, 1-4 total staff member cases and 1-4 total resident deaths, according to the DOH.
Of note, the Department of Health identifies a county’s “total” COVID-related deaths by county of legal residence, meaning the total number of deaths reported for a county can be lower than the number of deaths being reported by a county’s long-term care facilities, according to Maggi Mumma, deputy press secretary for the DOH.
The long-term care facility data is available online at health.pa.gov under the COVID-19 tab and “LTCF Data” option. The DOH data is presented in a spreadsheet titled, “COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data” while the DHS data is titled, “COVID-19 Personal Care and Assisted Living Data.”