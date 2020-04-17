HARRISBURG — The number of coronavirus cases in the tri-county area remains unchanged, according to a Friday update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, with Clearfield County holding at nine cases and Jefferson and Elk counties, two each.
There are an additional 1,706 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441. The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, with 756 total deaths in Pennsylvania. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
A total of 117,932 patients have tested negative to date.
According to the Friday report:
Indiana County reported one new case, reaching a total of 45.
Centre County's total remains at 73.
Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, and Forest County with seven.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 394 cases among employees, totaling 3,684 at 306 distinct facilities in 34 counties. Of total deaths, 365 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.