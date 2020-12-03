DuBOIS — As the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce prepares for 2021, while everyone’s heads are still spinning from navigating a global pandemic, Executive Director Jodi August wants the public to know that the chamber is still here for businesses and the community.
August said the DuBois chamber offers a variety of ways to help.
“We love making business referrals, especially to our members,” said August.
August noted that the chamber office is a business resource center.
“All you need to do as a business owner and member of the chamber is make sure we have your current contact information and list of services,” said August. “If you sell products rather than offer services, let us know what those products are. Help us, help you.”
For those who are on social media, or would like to be, August said the chamber uses four social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Linkedin and Twitter.
“Ask us to share your post or news article,” said August. “If you aren’t on social media and are afraid of it but would like training, we can assist with that, or we can put you in touch with chamber partners that we have.”
According to August, when a business is a member of the Greater DuBois Chamber, they are listed as a member on the chamber website — www.duboispachamber.com. Additionally, the business is also printed in an annual membership directory and community profile that’s updated each year.
“Our membership directory and community profile is online too,” said August. “Learn about our community while learning what businesses are available to you. Your online business listing can be upgraded by us or you and you can be found by specific keywords about your business. Link your social media pages, website, and more.”
The Greater DuBois Chamber also offers networking and educational opportunities, she said.
“Although networking looks a little different these days, we’re still doing it,” said August. “We host events with less hand shaking and more social distancing.”
Educational trainings such as Chamber 101 (how to use member benefits), how to build a flyer, how to post to social media, and guests speakers on customer service, toxic employees, generation training and active shooter training have been done in the past.
“We plan to bring some of these educational trainings back in 2021 in a variety of ways plus add new ones,” said August. “If social distancing is still required, we plan to work in smaller groups and utilize technologies. If there’s a topic you’re interested in, please let us know and we’ll get something on our calendar.”
As a member of the chamber, August said a business also has the flexibility to join at a level that is best for their business.
Some of the chamber’s membership levels include multiple benefits for additional advertising and include special events. These events include the annual golf tournament and Business Bash.
“Our Business Bash is our ‘signature event’ each year where we give awards for Small Business of the Year, Community Cup, and the Junior Chamber, the DuBois Area Jaycees (young professionals), award the Distinguished Service Award,” said August. “We also look forward to bringing back the Spirits & Street Eats Food Truck Festival in 2021.”
August noted that the chamber also has a weekly email blast and an events calendar that is updated regularly for businesses or organizations hosting events or are looking to partner with other businesses.
“We can help connect and guide you to success,” said August. “We can assist with promotions too.”
The chamber’s mission statement is to create and continue to support a strong business climate.
“We strongly support businesses in our local community and shopping with our small businesses,” said August. “The holidays are upon us now, but the DuBois chamber wants to remind you that small businesses need our support all year, not just shop small Saturday. We look forward to bringing our members more benefits in 2021 and we want to see our community grow in more ways.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the chamber is asked to reach out to August. She will be happy to schedule a meeting, connect over coffee, or call her at 814-371-5010. Persons can also take time to visit their website and look over the business directory. The DuBois chamber also invites people to follow their social media pages as well.