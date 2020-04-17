ST. MARYS — The Detail Shop on South St. Marys Street here has been selling out of banners dedicated to high school seniors who are missing out on experiences due to COVID-19.
Owner Mark Wendel, who opened the shop in 1986, said many calls have been received from people looking for an affordable way to honor seniors in and around Elk County.
The banners say things like “St. Marys Area Graduate 2020: Honk for a Senior” and are placed in the front yard of residents’ houses for a couple weeks or longer, Wendel said.
“If someone wants something different (on the banner), we can do that, too,” he adds.
The shop is also getting requests for front yard signs and vehicle decals dedicated to senior students. Wendel has also gotten inquires from other areas, including Brockway and Emporium.
When Dr. Ronald Rolley of Rolley Family Chiropractic heard about about the banners, he offered to sponsor 20 banners, Wendel said.
“They were all gone instantly,” Wendel said. “Then he sponsored 20 more, to support the local community and the students.”
According to a The Detail Shop Facebook page, other companies like Graftech, SGL Carbon and Don’s Pizza also sponsored banners, as well as area individuals.
“This is their way of giving back,” Wendel said.
For more information, call 814-834-9632 or visit Detail Shop Designs on Facebook.