All public Masses in the Diocese of Erie will be suspended effective today, according to a press release issued by The Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, JCL, Bishop of Erie.
The suspension will continue until further notice, according to a letter Persico disseminated on Tuesday.
“This is not a decision I wanted to make; nor did I make it lightly,” said Persico. “But given the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an important decision made for the good of the community, especially the most vulnerable among us.”
Priests in the diocese will continue to offer private Masses each day, said Persico. Persico said he has also asked priests to keep their churches open for visitation as much as possible. He also asked that families worship together on Sundays.
The diocese also expects to offer a livestreamed Mass from St. Peter Cathedral each Sunday morning, he said.
There is the possibility that the suspension of Masses will still be in place for Easter on April 12, he said.
“We each still have an obligation to ‘keep holy the Sabbath,’” Persico wrote. “Please give serious consideration to how you will accomplish this particularly throughout Holy Week and Easter.”
Persico also provided the following guidelines, which are effective immediately and will continue through May 17.
- All confirmations through May 17 will be rescheduled once the situation stabilizes.
- Funeral Masses may continue to be celebrated, but with only the immediate family members and funeral home workers present.
- Baptisms may continue to be celebrated, but only with the sponsor(s) and immediate family members present. New water must be blessed for every individual baptism.
- Marriages may continue to be celebrated, but only with the bride, groom, two witnesses and immediate family members present.
The Catholic Diocese of Erie has 202,000 members, 96 parishes and 137 church buildings across 13 counties, including Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, and Warren.