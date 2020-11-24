DuBOIS — David McAllister, owner of Direct Workforce Care, a DuBois business that provides mobile and onsite occupational health services, has announced that they are offering COVID-19 rapid antigen testing.
Due to the highly contagious nature and global health crises, COVID-19 has been designated as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) and continues to have devastating impacts on healthcare systems and the world economy including the U.S., according to DWC.
“To effectively end the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic, systematic screening and detection of both clinical and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases is critical. Particularly, the identification of subclinical or asymptomatic cases is important to reduce or stop the infection because these individuals may transmit the virus. As an intended point-of-care (POC) designated test with a 10 minute processing time, COVID-19 Antigen Test allows effective screening of COVID-19 infection on a large scale.”
Anyone interested in getting tested can call 814-771-7174 or 724-875-4108 for more information or to make an appointment.