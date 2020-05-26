BROOKVILLE — Disc Golf is growing in popularity locally with the creation of a course at the Pinecrest Country Club.
Disc Golf is a sport played with rules similar to golf, but with discs similar to Frisbees and baskets as the targets. The courses are similar, with water and other obstacles in the way of the basket. Courses are often nine or 18 holes long, and involve hiking across the course.
Pinecrest Country Club opened a disc golf course last year, and is now gaining traction among local pockets of disc golfers. Players have started a disc golf league, and brought together players from towns all around the area.
Many of the players explained the difficulty of finding a course closer than an hour and a half drive away. The closest courses many knew of are in Kane, State College, Buhl Park, or IUP.
“I call DuBois the black hole because from DuBois, before this (course) I had to go over an hour no matter what direction,” David Gosh said. “They’re spread out unless you live near a college town, or Kane.”
One player on the course, Matt Box, said he was introduced to the sport by a friend in 1996. After several invitations, he agreed to try it out.
“On the 14th hole I threw around a tree and smashed it in the basket. It was luck, totally luck, but I was hooked. I’ve been traveling all over the country playing it ever since,” Box said.
He is from St. Marys, and agreed that Kane is becoming a hub for the sport locally. There are several private courses in the area, and a group who plays every Sunday morning. He moved to the area from Indiana 10 years ago, and said there were no courses around when he first moved here.
Another member of the new league, Joe Thornburg has also played for about 30 years, and was introduced to it in high school in Pittsburgh.
Lewis Murray, a member of the St. Marys Areea School Board, loves the sport so much he is trying to put a course in at the school. He first played at a graduation party where they pounded stakes into the ground to be object targets.
He found the Kane course too, and has been playing there for a long time. He has played for about four years now, and is a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association.
It’s a sport that is taking hold in the local community, and courses are slowly being made in the area. The Pinecrest course is the newest to the area, and is set up for beginners and veterans alike.
The players were enthusiastic and encouraging of new players coming to try the sport and the course.